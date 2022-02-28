Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel expresses traffic concerns

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel has expressed concern about the traffic situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on Radio recently, Minister Daniel said major efforts are being made by the Government to address the situation.

He said the traffic congestion is a growing issue as there has been a vast increase in the number of vehicles imported here.

Minister Daniel added that Officials from the Ministry of Transport will meet with all stakeholders to see how best the situation can be addressed.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

