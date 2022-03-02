Her Excellency Rhonda King denounces the unfair treatment that people of African descent are experiencing while fleeing Ukraine

This Country’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Her Excellency Rhonda King has expressed disappointment by reports that people of African descent are being singled out for unfair treatment as they flee Ukraine.

Ambassador King was addressing the UN General Assembly’s Special Emergency Meeting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict yesterday.

After more than 100 countries spoke during two-day Emergency Meeting, the UN General Assembly is poised to vote Wednesday on whether it will vigorously deplore Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand Moscow withdraw troops immediately.

