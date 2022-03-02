The Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Rayshawn “Dasheen” Gibson

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Rayshawn “Dasheen” Gibson of Redemption Sharpes.

Police say they are carrying out investigations into several reports of various offences where Gibson is a person of interest.

Police are soliciting the assistance from the public in locating Gibson, who is said to be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Gibson is dark in complexion, slim built with a pointed chin and broad nose. He has thick lips, brown eyes, narrow face and a tattoo on his left hand and shoulder.

If seen persons should contact the Deputy Police Commissioner at 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext. 4814 of the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4839.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

