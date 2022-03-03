Her Excellency Ambassador Rhonda King explains SVG’s vote on the United Nations Resolution

Prior to the vote on the United Nations Resolution, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Ambassador Rhonda King provided the General Assembly with an explanation of this country’s vote.

Ambassador King said this country’s vote is in accordance with its steadfast commitment to upholding the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, which form the core of multilateralism and gave birth to our United Nations 76 years ago.

She noted that these principles underscore respect for sovereignty, political independence and the territorial integrity of states and enjoin Member States to refrain from the threat or the use of force in the conduct of their international relations.

Ambassador King said St. Vincent and the Grenadines support for the draft resolution is rooted in its conviction that the strict adherence to international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law, and the principles of peace, dialogue and compromise for the preservation of humanity is not optional.

She stressed that, as small island developing states, full compliance with the bedrock principles of international law remains an existential issue. And she repeated the call for these principles to be applied consistently and upheld as universal truths, instead of selective, uneven and unpredictable tools to further great power ambition, anywhere and by anyone.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

