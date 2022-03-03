St Vincent and the Grenadines votes in favour of a Resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine

St Vincent and the Grenadines was among 141 countries which voted in favour of a Resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, during a session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.

More than 100 countries spoke during the two-day emergency Meeting, which was convened to address the Resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and demanding the immediate withdrawal of troops.

Thirty-five countries abstained from the vote, and five countries voted against the Resolution: Russia, Belarus, Syria, Eritrea and North Korea.

During her address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Ambassador Rhonda King highlighted the need to find a peaceful solution to the current conflict.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has maintained a principled stance on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine, although it has maintained friendly relations with Russia for a number of years.

The Prime Minister made the point during NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

