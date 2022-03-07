Results of Sunday’s English Premier League matches

Manchester City outclassed Manchester United 4-1 to maintain control of the English Premier League title race with an outstanding display at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in Manchester yesterday.

Manchester City remain six points clear of Liverpool having played one game more after a victory that was arguably even more convincing than the score-line suggests.

Manchester United were without injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw, who have Covid-19, and found themselves overwhelmed by the quality and intensity of Manchester City.

Kevin de Bruyne was at the heart of it all. He put City ahead with a crisp early finish then restored their lead before half-time after Jadon Sancho put Manchester United level with precise low shot, the Belgian’s second, converted from a goalmouth scramble.

Manchester City turned up the tempo after half time and got the goal their vast superiority deserved after 68 minutes when Riyad Mahrez met De Bruyne’s corner on the half-volley to beat United keeper David de Gea. The goal came via a deflection off Manchester United’s captain, Harry Maguire, who endured a nightmare afternoon.

It got even better for Manchester City in the closing moments when Mahrez raced clear to beat De Gea, the goal being given after a lengthy Video Assistant Referaa (VAR) check for offside.

In yesterday’s other English Premier League match, Arsenal beat Watford 3-2.

