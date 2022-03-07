The Calliaqua Anglican School has been chosen to work with a United Nations organization in celebrating International Women’s Day tomorrow.

Three of the School’s Grade-6 pupils: Sadie Dopwell, Romanah James and Tyianna Willians, are helping the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), to highlight the role of Women around the world in the protection of the planet’s vital land resources.

Head-Teacher of the school, Dr. Corselle Smith says it is an honor for students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be chosen and a privilege for her school to be asked to be the voice of schools around the world in this global endeavor.

Meanwhile, class teacher of the students, and Co-ordinator of the exercise, Lydia Pope, explained how the School was chosen for the project.

Miss Pope explained that the project focuses on the role of women in protecting the land.

Miss Pope said several women from across the globe have already sent in videos, to be included in the project.

She points out that our land space is very limited, being a Small Island Developing State; and that agriculture is central to our economy and food security, both of which depend on our productive land.

Dr. Smith also underlines that because of these and other salient reasons such as ensuring our water supply, and the preservation of our forest, the protection of our bio-productive lands must be of interest to every Vincentian. The project which tells the story of women’s role in Sustainable Land Management, is open for participation from women around the world. Vincentian women wishing to participate can visit the school’s facebook page for more information.

