As the number of local confirmed cases of Covid 19 continues to decline, Health officials are discussing a possible revision of the existing Covid 19 Safety Protocols.

That’s according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who reiterated that vaccination remains the key to tackling the Covid 19 pandemic.

Lesley De Bique has more in today’s Covid-19 Update.

