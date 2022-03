The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Fixtures

South Africa Women defeated New Zealand Women by 2 wickets with 3 balls remaining in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Hamilton, New Zealand today.

The scores: New Zealand Women 228 off 50 overs (captain, Sophie Devine 93, Amella Kerr 42, Maddy Green 30, Shabnim Ismail 3-27, Ayabonga Khaka 3-31, Marizanne Kapp 2-44), South Africa Women 229-8 off 49.3 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 67, captain, Sune Luus 51, Marizanne Kapp 34 not out, Amelia Kerr 3-50, Frances Mackay 2-49).

The West Indies Women are playing against Bangladesh Women at 6.00 p. m today local time.

