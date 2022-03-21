Today marks Down Syndrome Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community in observing World Down Syndrome Day today, with the theme: Inclusion Means

Down Syndrome occurs when an individual has an extra partial (or whole) copy of chromosome 21.

In December 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared 21 March as World Down Syndrome Day.

And, the Ministry of Social Development says approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder each year.

In a message to mark the day, Director of Social Protection in the Ministry of Social Development Odelia Thomas explained how improvements can be made to the quality of life of persons born with Down Syndrome.

Miss Thomas appealed for the support of the society in ensuring that persons with Down Syndrome are included in various activities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Development, is inviting persons to wear mis-matched socks today, as a symbol of support for those living with Down Syndrome. Persons participating in this activity can share their pictures on Facebook and tag Specialneedskingstown with the hashtag #whorocksitbestchallenge.

