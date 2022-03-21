Invest SVG to host an Investment Forum later this year

This country’s Investment Promotions Agency Invest SVG is moving forward with plans to host an Investment Forum later this year, for local regional and international investors here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s the word from Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark, who said the Agency is continuing to promote investment opportunities which exist in the country to aid in national development.

Ms. Mark said Invest SVG will continue to closely monitor the local Covid 19 situation and will work along with the Minister of Finance and the Prime Minister to plan the event.

Ms. Mark said Invest SVG will also work closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all Safety Protocols are implemented during the Investment Forum.

