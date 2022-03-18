Gospel fest to hold the first ever Denominational Concert

The first ever Denominational Concert will be held here from tonight as part of the 20th edition of the Digicel SVG Gospel Fest

The concerts are specially designed to showcase gospel expressions from six of the leading denominations here.

The seven congregations of the Church of God of Prophecy will be the first to take the stage at the Russell’s Auditorium from eight tonight, with a variety of presentations in song, dance and poetry.

On Saturday it will be the turn of the Churches of the Nazarene, while on Sunday evening the Streams of Power Churches will complete the line-up for the first weekend.

The Denominational Concerts are part of the special 20th edition celebrations of Digicel SVG Gospel Fest with particular emphasis being placed on showcasing the talents in the various denominations in the country and bringing the churches across the nation together.

All of the programs are being held virtually in keeping with the various health protocols. The public can follow with live streaming on the SVG Gospel Fest Facebook page and other social media platforms.

Gospel Fest, which started last Sunday with an official opening ceremony and the ‘Sing A New Song Competition’, will run until May 1st with the National Gospel Showcase.

The festival has as its theme: ‘A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ’.”

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

