MR GOL-BERT DAVIS POLY-DORE better known as BROTHER LEWIS of Rochester, New York formerly of Stubbs died on Monday March 7th at the age of 72. The viewing takes place on Thursday March 24th at the Faith Chapel Apostolic Church, Rochester, New York. There will be a funeral service on Friday March 25th at the Faith Chapel Apostolic Church at 12:30 pm. Burial will be in Rochester, New York.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print