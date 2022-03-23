Parliament will be held tomorrow

The Proceeds of Crime Amendment Bill is one of nine listed to receive its first reading, at a meeting of Parliament scheduled to take place here tomorrow.

The others listed to be dealt with include: the Virtual Asset Business Bill; the Electronic Communications Bill; the Business Names Registration Bill and the Teachers Pensions Amendment Bill.

There are also Pension Declaration Bills listed for Janice May-McDonald; Antoinette Jardine; Elvis Daniel and Leroy Jackson.

The Order Paper also includes 24 questions for oral answers from the Opposition, as well as two Resolutions to be moved by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The first Resolution is for the approval by Parliament of the Covid 19 (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021 (No. 32 of 2021); while the second is for approval of the Draft Marriage Amendment Regulations 2022

Tomorrow’s session of Parliament begins at ten in the morning, at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown. It will be broadcast live on NBC Radio

