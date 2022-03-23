SVG continues to experience a new flu like virus

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it is closely monitoring a flu-like viral illness that is circulating in the country.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said persons are presenting with symptoms such as sneezing and runny nose but they are testing negative for Covid 19.
Dr. Keizer-Beache said the Ministry is continuing to closely monitor the situation, conducting tests and assessments to ascertain the cause of this new virus.
Dr. Keizer-Beache said the Ministry of Health continues to encourage the wearing of masks and other safety measures as they seek to learn more about the new viral illness.