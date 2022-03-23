SVG Red Cross Society implements an environmental project

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society is currently implementing an environmental project, which is aimed at preventing the spread of mosquito-bourne diseases.

The Litter Police Project is being carried out in about eight schools across the nation, to encourage the students to keep their surroundings clean.

Operations Manager at the Red Cross Society, Julia Simmons said the project was initially an initiative of the Calliaqua Government School.

Miss Simmons explained how the initiative is carried out in the schools.

Operations Manager at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, Julia Simmons.

Miss Simmons said the Red Cross has already distributed garbage bins, jackets, badges and programmes to seven of the schools involved in the programme.

