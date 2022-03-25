SVG Salvation Army continues to finalize preparation for this years Annual Youth Councils Programme

The Salvation Army in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making final preparations for the hosting of the Annual Youth Councils Programme this weekend.

The Program will take place at the Peace Memorial Hall for participants from Churches at Kingstown and Calder.

Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army, Major Ernest Gachelin said the Church will provide a Zoom link for persons who are interested in participating in the Program.

Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Major Ernest Gachelin.

