Total active cases of Covid-19 remains at three

There are now three active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Heal;th Wellness and the Environment says no new positive cases of Covid 19 were reported on Thursday March 22nd, from 46 PCR tests, but one case was report from Rapid Antigen Tests.

No one is currently hospitalized with Covid 19.

8,333 cases of Covid 19 and 6,637 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

69,602 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,033 have received their first dose, 30,123 have received their second dose 3,446 have received boosters.

