Minister responsible for Gender Affairs Dr.Orando Brewster represented SVG at 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women

Minister responsible for Gender Affairs Dr. Orando Brewster represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Sixty-sixth Session of the Commission on the Status of Women {CWS66}, which took place in New York.

The Meeting held from March 14 to 25, had as its theme “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programs.”

The Minister says he was involved in several discussions relating to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The Commission on the Status of Women is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

It is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

