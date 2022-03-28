The Unity Labour Party continues celebrations tonight

The Unity Labour Party will continue celebrations tonight, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of its election to Office

And Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver a Special Address to the Nation tonight, as part of the celebrations.

Minister of Urban Development and General Secretary of the Party, Julian Francis said the address will form part of the Virtual Showcases that are being held to celebrate the Party’s success.

Minister of Urban Development and General Secretary of the Unity Labour Party, Julian Francis.

The virtual showcase will be live on all of the ULP’s Social Media platforms from nine tonight.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament on the Government side highlighted the gains made by the Party in the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during last Thursday’s Meeting of Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel congratulated the Party Leader, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for his leadership and vision.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves also congratulated Prime Minister Gonsalves for achieving this milestone.

