Results of Sunday’s VPL matches

La Soufriere Hikers defeated Salt Pond Breakers, and Botanical Gardens Rangers beat Grenadines Divers yesterday afternoon in the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the first match, La Soufriere Hikers gained a 25-run victory over Salt Pond Breakers.

The scores: La Soufriere Hikers 124-5 off 10 overs (Dillon Douglas 56 off 28 balls with 3 fours and 6 sixes, Kavem Hodge 25 off 10 balls, Kadeem Alleyne 2-18), Salt Pond Breakers 99 off 9.2 overs (Ryan John 41 off 18 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes, Kadeem Alleyne 25, Rickford Walker 24, Dillon Douglas 3-30, Jeremy Layne 2-16).

In the second match, Botanical Gardens Rangers defeated Grenadines Divers by 7 wickets.

The scores: Grenadines Divers 81-3 off 10 overs (Richard Cato 36 off 19 balls, Asif Hooper 20 off 14 balls), Botanical Gardens Rangers 82-3 off 7.4 overs (Keron Cottoy 21 off 8 balls).

Today at 12.00 noon, Salt Pond Breakers will meet Fort Charlotte Strikers, and at 2.30 p. m, Grenadines Divers will oppose La Soufriere Hikers.

In the VINCY Women’s Ten/10 yesterday, Montreal Gardens Bloomers beat Balliceaux Warriors by 9 wickets.

The scores: Balliceaux Warriors 62-5 off 10 overs (Shenezia Daniel 23 off 15 balls, Julianna Nero 22 off 20 balls, Kimone Homer 2-13), Montreal Gardens Bloomers 65-1 off 8.3 overs (Tracy Byron 25 off 30 balls).

