Results of last preliminary matches for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Sophia Dunkley‘s 67, her 72-run fifth-wicket stand with wicket-keeper, Amy Jones (31), 3-15 from left-arm, leg-spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, and off-spinner, Charlie Dean’s 3-31 took defending champions England Women into the semi-finals of the 2022 ICC One Day International Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 100-run win over debutants Bangladesh in Wellington, New Zealand yesterday.

Nat Sciver‘s 40 and Katherine Brunt‘s lower-order 24 not out played a pivotal role in England’s final league-stage victory, as their total of 234-6 off 50 overs proved well beyond the reach of Bangladesh Women, who were dismissed for 134 in 48 overs.

England Women achieved a fourth successive win to rebound from three consecutive losses that rocked the start of their campaign.

In yesterday’s other final preliminary match, South Africa Women defeated India Women by 3 wickets at Christchurch to also reach the semi-finals.

The scores: India Women 274-7 off 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 71, captain, Mithali Raj 68, Shafall Verma 53,

Harmanpreet Kaur 48), South Africa Women 275-7 off 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 80, Mignon de Preez 52 not out, Laura Goodall 49, Marizanne Kapp 32).

The result means that the West Indies Women have also qualified for the semi-finals.

Tomorrow at 6.00 p. m, Australia Women will meet the West Indies Women in semi-final 1 at Wellington, and on Wednesday at 9.00 p. m, England Women will play against South Africa Women in semi-final 2 at Christchurch where the Final will be played on Saturday.

