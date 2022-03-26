Results of Friday’s VPL matches

Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers won yesterday’s matches of the VINCY Premier League (VPL) 4 Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the first match, Dark View Explorers defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 10 runs.

The scores: Dark View Explorers 87-8 off 10 overs (Shaman Hooper 34 off 21 balls, Razine Browne 3-18), Botanical Gardens Rangers 77-7 off 10 overs (Andre Fletcher 22 off 21 balls, Sealron Williams 2-6).

La Soufriere Hikers gained an 8-wicket victory over Fort Charlotte Strikers in yesterday’s second match.

The scores: Fort Charlotte Strikers 58 off 9.2 overs (Miles Bascombe 21, Othneil Lewis 2-11, Rayan Williams 2-8, Romario Bibby 2-20, Jeremy Layne 2-3), La Soufriere Hikers 60-2 off 4.1 overs (Kavem Hodge 32 off 10 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes).

Today at 12.00 noon, Dark View Explorers will meet Fort Charlotte Strikers, and at 2.30 p. m, Salt Pond Breakers will play against Grenadines Divers.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

