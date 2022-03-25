MRS LUCY ALBRTINA GLASGOW better known as QUEEN, NURSE and SISTER GLASGOW of Chateaubelair formerly of Farm, Mesopotamia died on Sunday February 27th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 2nd at the New Testament Church of God, Chateaubelair. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be ta the Fitz Hughes Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and to adherer to the Covid-19 Protocols. Transportation will be provided by the Hans Van – H7742, Leroy Van – H 384, Adrian vans – H4975 and KX 299 and will leave Benette’s Junction at 7:30 am.

