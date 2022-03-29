NBC’s Special report for March 29th 2022

Fifteen School Bands will showcase their talent this Saturday April 2nd as they participate in the National School Bands Showcase dubbed Bring It.

This year’s program is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Tourism, Sustainable Development, Civil Aviation and Culture, the Ministry of Education and the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

It is again being sponsored by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Cooperative Credit Union.

Co-ordinator of Creative and Cultural Industries, Rodney Small told NBC News that this weekend’s program at the Victoria Park will feature over 120 musicians from both Primary and Secondary Schools.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

