The Resilience School Feeding Programme conducts training sessions for cooks

Seven Primary Schools across the country are now better equipped to provide healthy nutritious meals for their pupils, following training sessions for the Cooks at these schools.

The Cooks were involved in four weeks of training in Basic Food Preparation and Handling, as part of the Resilience School Feeding Programme.

The programme is a joint venture, involving several Ministries, with sponsorship provided by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO.

Delivering remarks at the Graduation Ceremony, National Focal Point for the Resilience School Feeding Programme, Currel Fergus commended the participants for grasping the opportunity to improve their skills.

National Focal Point for the Resilience School Feeding Programme, Currel Fergus

Meanwhile Senior Education Officer in charge of Primary Schools Joycelyn Blake-Browne encouraged the participants to put their newly acquired skills to full use.

