The Ministry of Health continues to monitor new flu-like viral illness

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it is continuing to closely monitor a flu-like viral illness that is circulating in the country.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, said persons are continuing to present with symptoms such as sneezing and runny nose but they are testing negative for Covid 19.

Dr. Keizer-Beache encouraged Health Practitioners to continue their testing and she also appealed to persons who get sick, to continue to practice safety measures so they would not make others sick.

She stressed that the Ministry of Health will continue to closely monitor the situation, conducting tests and assessments to ascertain the cause of this new virus.

