Matters relating to the Public Health Emergency Response Enhancement Project will be outlined today at a Media Conference to be hosted by the Ministry of Health.

The project is being carried out by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the Health Security Unit of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and Taiwan’s Technical Mission in SVG.

The Media brief takes place at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference room from two this afternoon

The session will also witness the handover of several critical pieces of equipment to commence local training in Basic Life Support (BLS), Advance Cardiac Life Support (ACLS).

Several participants will also be presented with invitation letters to pursue the Seed Instructors training in Taiwan from May to August, 2022.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

