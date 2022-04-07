The Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit {ATIPU} celebrates 10 years

A virtual lecture will be held later today commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit {ATIPU} in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The Unit is celebrating the milestone with a week of activities with the theme “I deserve to be free, don’t traffick and exploit me”.

The lecture on the topic “Human Trafficking in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Confronting the Past, Preparing for the Future” will be presented by Dr. Jason Haynes. It begins at five this afternoon at the Peace Memorial Hall.

Tomorrow, Friday, April 8, there will be a Human Trafficking Prevention Exhibition from 9:00 a.m. under the Singer Gallery, Kingstown.

Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Walk against Trafficking (from Central Police Station to E.T Joshua Tarmac (via Roundabout) – from 7:00 a.m.

Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Church Service at Kingstown Baptist Church, commencing at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, April 11, 2022 – Seminar entitled “Understanding and Combating Human Trafficking for Media Practitioners and Journalists” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room, commencing at 9:00 a.m.

Remarks will be delivered by the Commissioner of Police, Colin John.

The Keynote address will be delivered by Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, etc.

The activities will continue on Tuesday, April 12, with Lectures in Schools and will climax on Wednesday, April 13, with Lectures in Churches.

