Commissioner of Police Colin John highlights the achievements of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit

Commissioner of Police Colin John, has highlighted the achievements of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The Unit is currently commemorating its tenth anniversary with a series of activities, under the theme I Deserve to be Free – Don’t Traffic and Exploit Me

Delivering remarks at a Church Service on Sunday, Commissioner John said the Unit has made progress over the years, in fulfilling its mandate.

Commissioner John noted that Human Traffickers earn billions of dollars annually from this illegal trade.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

