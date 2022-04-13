Professor Richard Robertson says it is difficult to predict how soon there will be another volcanic eruption

One year after the last explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano, Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Research Centre says it is difficult to predict how soon there will be another eruption.

Professor Robertson was responding to a question posed on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Monday.

Professor Robertson said it is critical that the Seismic Research Centre continues to monitor the volcano closely.

Monday’s Face to Face Program on NBC Radio was held to reflect on the first anniversary of the April 2021 volcanic eruption.

