MRS DOROTHY ELTINA DURRANT nee WILTSHIRE of Arnos Vale formerly of Greiggs and England died on Wednesday March 23rd at the age of 96. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 30th at the St Marks Anglican church, Greiggs. The Body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Bascombe Cemetery.

