The Fisheries Division seeks to strengthen the local Sea Moss Production Industry

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture said it is looking at ways to work with local producers to strengthen the local Sea Moss Production Industry.

Senior Fisheries Officer, Kris Isaacs told NBC News that the Covid 19 Pandemic has brought challenges as well as opportunities and one of the opportunities is a greater demand overseas, for locally produced Sea Moss.

Mr. Isaacs said the Fisheries Division will be meeting with Sea Moss producers to discuss how the division can assist with the growth of the Industry.

