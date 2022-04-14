Two active cases of Covid-19 are currently recorded here in SVG

There continues to be a downward trend in the number of cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are currently two active cases of the virus here.

The Ministry says were no new positive cases of Covid 19 reported on Wednesday April 13, from 4 PCR samples, or from Rapid Antigen Tests.

One unvaccinated person is hospitalized with Covid 19.

8,348 cases of Covid 19 and 6,640 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

69,883 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,133 have received their first dose; 30,241 have received their second dose and 3,509 have received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

