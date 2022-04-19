Sunday Night’s NBA Results

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points to help Dallas Mavericks beat Utah Jazz 110-104 and level their NBA play-off series at 1-1 last night in their best-of-seven series in Texas.

Brunson kick-started a 10-0 Dallas run to put Dallas Mavericks 96-93 ahead with five minutes and 40 seconds remaining.

In the absence of injured star Luka Doncic, German, Maxi Kleber came off the bench to add 25 points.

In last night’s other play-off games, Philadelphia 76ers went 2-0 up on Toronto Raptures after a 112-97 victory.

Golden State Warriors beat Denver Nuggets 126-106 in San Francisco to lead their series also by 2-0.

Golden State Warriors finished the second quarter on a 26-8 run over the last seven minutes for a 57-51 half-time lead.

They took control in the third quarter, leading 101-81 entering the fourth quarter, and cruised to victory.

All-Star guard, Stephen Curry, coming off the bench in his second game back from a foot injury, scored 34 points while Jordan Poole had 29 points and Klay Thompson 21.

Serbian, centre, Nikola Jokic, last season’s NBA MVP, led Denver Nuggets with 26 points but was ejected after a second technical foul with seven minutes remaining.

Philadelphia 76ers’ 112-97 win in their home game against Toronto Raptors gave coach, Doc Rivers his 100th career NBA play-off triumph.

And Phoenix Suns beat New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 to lead 1-0.

