Cadiz beats Barcelona in Spanish La Liga

Barcelona suffered a shock home Spanish La Liga defeat by relegation-threatened, Cadiz yesterday to leave leaders Real Madrid closer to clinching the Spanish title.

Cadiz began the day in the bottom three but Lucas Perez scored from close range just after half-time to boost their survival prospects.

This was Barcelona’s first La Liga loss since 4th December, ending a 15-match unbeaten league run.

Second-placed Barcelona trail Real Madrid by 15 points with seven matches left.

Victory takes Cadiz two points clear of the relegation zone with six matches left.

