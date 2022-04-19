SVG wins 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals at the CARIFTA Games

St Vincent and the Grenadines won 2 silver medals to add to the 3 bronze medals they won on last Saturday’s Opening Day of the Region’s 49th Junior Games at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica.

On yesterday’s third and final day, Keo Davis took silver in the Boys Under-17 200 metres in a time of 22.19 seconds, behind gold-medal winner, Rickoy Hunter of Jamaica in 22.13 seconds. Third was Jamaican, Marchino Rose in 22.26 seconds.

The second silver medal for St Vincent and the Grenadines came on Sunday in the Boys Under-20 Long Jump in which Vincentian, Uroy Ryan did 7.52 metres. The Event was won by Jamaican, Jaydon Hibbert with a leap of 7.62 metres. Third was Aren Spencer of Barbados with 7.48 metres.

Overall, Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands secured her status as the standout athlete of the meet with 200 metres gold as the Games came to an end last night.

Hodge ran 23.43 seconds to win the Under-17 Girls 200 meres ahead of Jamaica’s Sabrina Dockery in 24.25 seconds and Theianna-Lee Terrelonge in 24.64 seconds and add to her gold medals in the 100 metres and long jump.

Jamaica has ended the Games with 97 medals including 47 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze. 43 were won on yesterday’s third and final day. It was their best-ever haul, surpassing the previous best of 86 medals, achieved in CARIFTA 2016 in Grenada, and CARIFTA 2017 in Curacao.

2nd position was held by “The Bahamas” with 17 medals (4 – Gold, 6 – Silver, and 7 – Bronze), and 3rd position by the “British Virgin Islands” with 11 medals (4 – Gold, 2 – Silver, and 4 – Bronze).

St Vincent and the Grenadines won 2 silver and 3 bronze to place 14th overall.

