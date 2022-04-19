Traffic Officers have stepped up their patrol

The Traffic Branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it is cognizant of videos being circulated on social media depicting some omnibus drivers engaged in dangerous and reckless driving, and irresponsible behaviour.

As a consequence, on-going routine patrols by the Traffic Branch have resulted in five (5) omnibus drivers and three (3) private vehicle owners’ driver’s licenses being temporarily suspended.

Head of the Traffic Branch, Superintendent of Police, Kenneth John says Traffic Officers have stepped up their patrols in an effort to curb these illicit behaviours.

Superintendent John encourages all drivers to be extremely careful on the roads and to drive with due care and attention for other road users.

He emphasized that all unlawful and dangerous driving MUST CEASE with immediate effect.

Superintendent John warned that failure to comply with the Traffic Regulations will result in delinquent persons being prosecuted according to the Law.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

