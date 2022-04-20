The Scoliosis Medical Mission commences this weekend

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) said everything is in place for the Scoliosis Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines which commences this weekend.

Sigmund Wiggins – SVG Program Director for the WPP told NBC News, the upcoming Scoliosis Mission will run from April 23rd to 30th.

Mr. Wiggins said this year they are expecting patients from Barbados, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Wiggins said the medical mission is hoping to see as many patients as possible during their clinic on Sunday April 24th at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

