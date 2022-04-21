Over 500 students will receive bursaries from the Taiwanese Human Resource Development Programme this year

The Republic of China, Taiwan will present Bursaries to more than five hundred students this year under the Taiwanese Human Resource Development Programme.

The Taiwanese Embassy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation, will embark on its annual presentation of bursaries from tomorrow.

The first ceremony will be held at the Community College on Friday April 22 beginning at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a similar exercise at the Georgetown Secondary School on Tuesday April 26, also beginning at 1:30.

The third set of awards will be distributed at the Central Leeward Secondary School on Thursday April 28 at 1:30, with the final presentation ceremony scheduled for the Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School on Friday April 29, commencing at 10:30.

Minister of Education and National Reconciliation, Curtis King and Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Peter Sha-Li Lan, will deliver remarks at the ceremonies.

The Bursary Program, which is now into its 24th year, was launched to provide support to students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with necessities like food, transportation and books.

This year, 524 students of Primary, Secondary and College levels will benefit from an investment of 320-thousand, six hundred EC dollars.

The Taiwan Embassy also manages a tertiary scholarship program, through which scores of Vincentian students have received fully-funded scholarships to pursue undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate studies in Taiwan.

