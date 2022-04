MS AGNES IRENE BROWNE better known as MS BROWNE and AGGIE of Mc Kies Hill died on Thursday April 7th at the age of 99. The funeral takes place on Tuesday May 10th at the Kingstown Gospel Hall. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

