A number of locally made items were on display at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College on Saturday as part of a special exhibition put on for the Countess of Wessex during the Royal visit.

Brio Che, I-la Antilles, Ron’s Organic Sea Moss Gel and the National Society of Persons with disabilities all had items on display.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

