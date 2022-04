MR CHUCK IAN DUNCAN of Murray’s Village died on Thursday April 14th at the age of 38. The funeral takes place on Monday May 2nd at the Park which is next to the Diamond Village Government School. The viewing begins at 9:30 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the New Adelphi Cemetery.

