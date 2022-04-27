The Government to implement a Human Development Service Delivery Project

The Government of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), with funding from the World Bank, is implementing the Human Development Service Delivery Project.

Two key components of this project is the development of a comprehensive Social Protection Policy and accompanying five- year Strategic Plan as well as a Disability Act for SVG.

A release from the Agency for Public Information says the series of stakeholder engagements have yielded valuable information that has been used to prepare a final draft of the Social Protection Policy and the Draft Disability Bill.

The final products are now ready to be validated by all stakeholders who were engaged during the process.

The National Conference on the Social Policy is to be held at the Kingstown Baptiste Church tomorrow April 28 commencing at 9:00am.

The National Conference on the Final Draft Disability Bill will be held on May 5th and 6th, 2022. The venue will be communicated later.

The release says the Organizers are looking forward to the public’s participation as they continue the deliberation on the Final Draft Social Policy and Final Draft Disability Bill for this country.

