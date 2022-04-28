Police are investigating the fatal accident on Calder Ridge Public Road

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, April 23, 2022, along the Calder Ridge Public Road which left Samuel Elijah Jack of Calder dead.

The Police say, according to investigations, on Saturday April 23rd, at about 4:45 pm motor vehicle P-411, a silver Toyota Harrier Jeep owned by Delbert Ledger of Akers and driven by Samuel Elijah Jack was traveling along the Calder Ridge Public Road when Mr. Jack allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it ran off of the road.

Police say Mr. Jack was found to be unresponsive in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer at the scene.

Motor vehicle P-411 was extensively damaged. A postmortem examination will be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police say investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

