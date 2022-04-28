The funeral for former member of Parliament,Calder Benjamin Williams will be held tomorrow

The body of the late former Member of Parliament, Calder Benjamin Williams was viewed by family members, dignitaries and the general public this morning, as it lay in the House of Assembly.

The former Leader of the Opposition passed away on Thursday March 29th, and will be accorded an official funeral tomorrow.

The official viewing of the body was held at the House of Assembly this morning, and the Funeral Service is scheduled to place tomorrow at the New Testament Church of God in Chateaubelair commencing at noon

This will be preceded by viewing and open tributes from 11:00am. Interment will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the state will be flown at half-mast tomorrow Friday April 29th

The family has requested that there be no taking of photographs of the body during viewing periods.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he would be unable to attend the Official Funeral for the late Calder Williams tomorrow.

The Prime Minister said he would be participating in a virtual Caricom Summit tomorrow.

