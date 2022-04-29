Vaccination Week culminates with a March and Rally today

A March and Rally is being held in Kingstown today, to mark the culmination of Vaccination Week in the Americas and Caribbean.

The Ministry of Health, through the Nursing Community has been hosting several activities this week to promote the use of vaccines to protect people against diseases.

The activities included a Church Service at the Mesopotamia Gospel Hall Tabernacle; a Health Fair at the Marriaqua Health Complex; Vaccine Pop Up Clinics and Educational Sessions at Schools.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince highlights the importance of the week.

