Farmers and Fishes will receive their income support beginning April 4th

Farmers and Fishers will receive payment as part of the Farmer/ Fisher Income Support Programme from Wednesday 4th to Monday 9th May 2022 at the following locations from 10 a.m.

Wednesday 4th May 2022 (Red Zone)  
·        Sandy Bay Police Station – Fancy to Mt. Young
·        Chateaubelair Police Station – Chateaubelair to Richmond
Thursday 5th May 2022 (Orange Zone)  
·      Colonarie Police Station – Chester to Gorse
·     Rose Bank Evangelical Church – Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall
Friday 6th May 2022: (Heavily affected areas in the Yellow Zone)  
·        Park Hill Community Centre – Colonaire to Mt Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers
·        Spring Village Library – Cumberland to Belle Isle
Monday 9th May 2022: Continued Payment in

Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones

  
·      Sandy Bay Police Station Fancy to Mt. Young
·      Colonarie Police Station Chester to Gorse
·     Park Hill Community Centre

 

·     Chateaubelair Police Station

 Colonarie to Mt. Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers

 

Chateaubelair to Richmond

 

 
·     Rose Bank Evangelical Church Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall

 

 

·     Spring Village Library Cumberland to Belle Isle
   

Farmers and Fishers are asked to bring along their Farmers Identification Card and National Identification Card in order to collect payments.