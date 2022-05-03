Farmers and Fishes will receive their income support beginning April 4th

Farmers and Fishers will receive payment as part of the Farmer/ Fisher Income Support Programme from Wednesday 4th to Monday 9th May 2022 at the following locations from 10 a.m.
|Wednesday 4th May 2022 (Red Zone)
|· Sandy Bay Police Station –
|Fancy to Mt. Young
|· Chateaubelair Police Station –
|Chateaubelair to Richmond
|Thursday 5th May 2022 (Orange Zone)
|· Colonarie Police Station –
|Chester to Gorse
|· Rose Bank Evangelical Church –
|Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall
|Friday 6th May 2022: (Heavily affected areas in the Yellow Zone)
|· Park Hill Community Centre –
|Colonaire to Mt Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers
|· Spring Village Library –
|Cumberland to Belle Isle
|Monday 9th May 2022: Continued Payment in
Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones
|· Sandy Bay Police Station
|Fancy to Mt. Young
|· Colonarie Police Station
|Chester to Gorse
|· Park Hill Community Centre
· Chateaubelair Police Station
|Colonarie to Mt. Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers
Chateaubelair to Richmond
|· Rose Bank Evangelical Church
|Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall
|· Spring Village Library
|Cumberland to Belle Isle
Farmers and Fishers are asked to bring along their Farmers Identification Card and National Identification Card in order to collect payments.