PM Gonsalves calls on all sectors to play an active role in the fight against crime

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made an urgent appeal for all sectors across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to play an active role in the fight against crime.

He made this appeal during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio today as the nation recorded four homicides over the past weekend.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said last weekend was not a good one with the number of senseless homicides that occurred.

He said it is unacceptable for people not being able to control themselves and killing other people.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said every homicide is one too many and he is appealing to all sectors of the society to play an even more active role in the fight against these violent crimes.

He said the issue of illegal guns coming into the country is also one of major concern.

