PM Gonsalves commends the youths across the country

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is commending the youths across the country who continue to play an active role in national development and representing the country locally and overseas in different disciplines.

He made this commendation during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio on Wednesday as he updated the country on matters of national development.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while it is true that some youths might be involved in criminal activities this is not the case for everyone.

He said the majority of the nation’s youths are involved in positive activities and they must be commended.

Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted the positive contributions of the country’s youths in the recent held CARIFTA games, Vincy Premier League and National School Bands Showcase among other disciplines.

